Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Buried by Leafs
Mrazek stopped 27 of 31 shots after replacing James Reimer early in the first period, taking the loss Monday as the Hurricanes fell 8-6 to the Maple Leafs.
Reimer got blitzed for three goals in the first 5:10 to get the hook, but after Carolina took the lead in the second period, Mrazek had an even worse stretch when he coughed up three goals in only 59 seconds in the third period. The 27-year-old is now 14-8-2 on the year with a 2.69 GAA and .902 save percentage.
