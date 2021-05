Mrazek allowed two goals on 27 shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Mrazek had a 1-0 lead to protect for the final 50 minutes of the game, but he allowed an equalizer to Riley Stillman with 3:01 left in regulation. Alex DeBrincat then beat Mrazek for the game-winner in overtime. The 29-year-old goalie slipped to 6-1-3 with a 1.77 GAA and a .934 save percentage in 11 appearances. The Hurricanes' last two games of the regular season are in Nashville on Saturday and Monday.