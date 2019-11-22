Mrazek gave up four goals on 22 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.

Mrazek's recent momentum came to a screeching halt, as he was staked to a 2-0 lead in the game's first five minutes but coughed up four goals after that before Philadelphia iced the game with an empty-netter. This poor outing snaps a three-game winning streak for Mrazek, who still owns an impressive 10-4-1 record.