Mrazek made 30 saves in a 2-1 win over Washington in Game 4 on Thursday night.

Mrazek has been a beast at home -- he has allowed just one goal in two games there. He's less successful in Washington. Mrazek has allowed seven goals in two losses there and heads back on the road for Game 5 on Saturday. He will need to channel his best home warrior to win on the road.

More News
Our Latest Stories