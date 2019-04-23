Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Comes up big to force Game 7
Mrazek turned aside 23 of 25 shots during Monday's 5-2 win over the Capitals in Game 6 of their first-round series.
The Caps grabbed a 2-1 lead on an Alex Ovechkin goal late in the first period, but Mrazek slammed the door shut after that and the 'Canes took over the game. The 27-year-old netminder will take a 2.68 GAA and shaky .895 save percentage on the road for Wednesday's deciding Game 7.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...