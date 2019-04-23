Mrazek turned aside 23 of 25 shots during Monday's 5-2 win over the Capitals in Game 6 of their first-round series.

The Caps grabbed a 2-1 lead on an Alex Ovechkin goal late in the first period, but Mrazek slammed the door shut after that and the 'Canes took over the game. The 27-year-old netminder will take a 2.68 GAA and shaky .895 save percentage on the road for Wednesday's deciding Game 7.