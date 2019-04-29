Mrazek (lower body) was labeled day-to-day by coach Rod Brind'Amour heading into Wednesday's clash with the Islanders, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Mrazek was forced to leave Game 2 on Sunday after sustaining his lower-body issue, but appears to have avoided serious injury. Still, the bench boss didn't provide any additional details, so it remains unclear whether it will be Mrazek or backup Curtis McElhinney between the pipes for Game 3 on Wednesday.