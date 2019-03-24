Mrazek made 24 saves in a 5-1 win over the Wild on Saturday.

He was solid, but he had an easy night. The Wild fell apart in the third and it seemed like they couldn't hit the broad side of a barn with their passes. Or their defensive play, for that matter. Still, Mrazek has been a solid fantasy play of late -- he's 8-1 in his last nine starts. He has been better than Curtis McElhinney recently, so we expect he'll get the majority of starts going forward. Unless he cools, of course.