Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Continues to start
Mrazek will start in net Sunday against the Islanders, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Mrazek will get the nod for yet another game while Scott Darling (lower body) continues to make his way back to full availability. It would still seem that Mrazek will give way to Darling at some point in the near future, however.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.