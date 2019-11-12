Mrazek made 27 saves in Monday's 8-2 win over the Senators.

Mrazek improved to 8-3-1 on the season with Carolina's beatdown of Ottawa. The 27-year-old hasn't had the most consistent start to the season -- he's allowed three or more goals in seven of his 12 starts -- but his 2.56 GAA and especially that .904 save percentage are due for a little positive regression before long.