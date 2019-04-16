Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Cruises to shutout
Mrazek turned aside all 16 shots faced during Monday's 5-0 home win in Game 3 over the Capitals.
Mrazek benefitted from an absolutely dominant performance by his teammates who allowed just eight shots against over the final two periods. The 27-year-old will look to even the series when the puck drops for Game 4 on Thursday.
