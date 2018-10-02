Mrazek is expected to be the interim No. 1 goalie for Carolina in the wake of a lower-body injury to Scott Darling. "He (Darling) looked good. I hate it for him," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour told Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer. "It's a setback no doubt but that's why we got Petr."

Mrazek has a lot to prove after falling out of favor in Detroit and even struggling with the Flyers last season. However, he can confide in the fact that Carolina has a robust crop of two-way blueliners to take some pressure off of him. Carolina made some changes to the back line in the offseason -- including courting Dougie Hamilton from the Flames -- but this is a team that allowed the fewest shots per game last year. Mrazek owns a career 2.66 GAA and .911 save percentage and has NHL experience both as a starter and chief backup.