Mrazek was not in the lineup against the Golden Knights on Saturday due to a lower-body issue and missed Monday's practice session, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Mrazek was not expected to start versus Vegas after having played in the previous night's clash with Arizona, but it appears the netminder is suffering from an injury. If the Czech is unable to suit up for Tuesday's matchup with St. Louis, Scott Darling would likely get the start with Curtis McElhinney serving as the backup -- although this could also happen even if Mrazek is fully fit since the team is carrying three netminder currently.