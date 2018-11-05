Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Dealing with lower-body injury
Mrazek was not in the lineup against the Golden Knights on Saturday due to a lower-body issue and missed Monday's practice session, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Mrazek was not expected to start versus Vegas after having played in the previous night's clash with Arizona, but it appears the netminder is suffering from an injury. If the Czech is unable to suit up for Tuesday's matchup with St. Louis, Scott Darling would likely get the start with Curtis McElhinney serving as the backup -- although this could also happen even if Mrazek is fully fit since the team is carrying three netminder currently.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...