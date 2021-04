Mrazek won't dress for Thursday's game versus Florida due to a lower-body injury, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

The Hurricanes have yet to release any details regarding the severity of the injury, but Alex Nedeljkovic and James Reimer will hold down the fort in goal for Carolina until Mrazek is ready to return. Mrazek has gone 5-1-2 while posting a highly impressive 1.60 GAA and .939 save percentage in nine games this campaign.