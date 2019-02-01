Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Deemed Friday's starter
Mrazek will tend the home twine Friday against the Golden Knights.
Mrazek hasn't performed particularly well at the home venue this season, sporting a 2.91 GAA and an .894 save percentage in his 10 appearances. To that point, he's also yielded three or more goals in each of his last four starts but will look to buck that trend against a Golden Knights squad averaging 2.81 goals per game on the road.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Yields three in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Slated to start•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Secures win in high-scoring affair•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Tending Twine in Edmonton•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Slammed by Senators•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Starting in net Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...