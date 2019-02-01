Mrazek will tend the home twine Friday against the Golden Knights.

Mrazek hasn't performed particularly well at the home venue this season, sporting a 2.91 GAA and an .894 save percentage in his 10 appearances. To that point, he's also yielded three or more goals in each of his last four starts but will look to buck that trend against a Golden Knights squad averaging 2.81 goals per game on the road.