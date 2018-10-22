Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Defending cage Monday
Mrazek will patrol the crease on the road versus the Red Wings on Monday.
Even if Scott Darling (lower body) was healthy, Mrazek likely would have gotten the start for this clash with his former club. The Czech spent parts of six seasons with Detroit and was considered the heir apparent for Jimmy Howard, but never was able to put his game together enough to take over the No. 1 job.
