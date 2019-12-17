Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Defending crease Tuesday
Mrazek will patrol the blue paint versus the Jets on the road Tuesday, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.
Mrazek has been in peak form of last, as he posted a 2-0-1 record and 1.63 GAA in his last three outings. Despite the strong performances, the netminder continues to split time with James Reimer and may have to settle for a divided share of the workload for now.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Takes hard-luck loss in OT•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Starting in Vancouver•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Wins second straight game•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: In net against Wild•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Takes bite out of Sharks•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: In goal versus San Jose•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.