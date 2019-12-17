Mrazek will patrol the blue paint versus the Jets on the road Tuesday, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

Mrazek has been in peak form of last, as he posted a 2-0-1 record and 1.63 GAA in his last three outings. Despite the strong performances, the netminder continues to split time with James Reimer and may have to settle for a divided share of the workload for now.