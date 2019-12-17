Play

Mrazek will patrol the blue paint versus the Jets on the road Tuesday, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

Mrazek has been in peak form of last, as he posted a 2-0-1 record and 1.63 GAA in his last three outings. Despite the strong performances, the netminder continues to split time with James Reimer and may have to settle for a divided share of the workload for now.

More News
Our Latest Stories