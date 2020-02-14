Play

Mrazek will tend the twine Friday against the Devils, Jake Lerch of Canes Country reports.

While neither Mrazek nor Reimer has separated himself in terms of earning the starting job, Mrazek will get his second consecutive look between the pipes Friday, which also happens to be his birthday. He'll look to earn himself a birthday win versus a Devils squad that has tallied three or more goals in each of its last five games.

