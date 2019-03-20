Mrazek made 36 saves and allowed a pair of goals in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over Pittsburgh.

After conceding two goals in regulation only to watch his team score a late equalizer, Mrazek shut the door in overtime and then stood tall in the shootout, leading the Hurricanes to a crucial win. Mrazek's record is now 19-13-3, and while he could once again start Thursday versus Tampa Bay, Carolina has not yet committed to a starter for that contest.