Mrazek allowed a single goal on 23 shots in Tuesday's 6-1 victory over the Kings.

Mrazek nearly posted his fourth shutout of 2018-19 and the 18th of his career but allowed Dustin Brown to break the goose egg with a goal at the 7:58 mark of the third period. Despite the goal allowed, the Hurricanes' netminder was able to improve his record to 15-12-3. Mrazek has, along with Curtis McElhinney, been huge in getting Carolina back into the Eastern Conference playoff picture.