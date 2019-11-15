Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Does enough to top Sabres
Mrazek made 29 saves in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over Buffalo.
This wasn't Mrazek's finest performance -- he gave up the game-tying goal to Joahn Larsson with 41 seconds left in regulation -- but the Czech netminder did enough to improve to 9-3-1. With a firm grasp on the starting job for an above-average Hurricanes team, Mrazek is delivering nice value for owners who scooped him up in the mid-late rounds.
