Mrazek made 29 saves in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over Buffalo.

This wasn't Mrazek's finest performance -- he gave up the game-tying goal to Joahn Larsson with 41 seconds left in regulation -- but the Czech netminder did enough to improve to 9-3-1. With a firm grasp on the starting job for an above-average Hurricanes team, Mrazek is delivering nice value for owners who scooped him up in the mid-late rounds.