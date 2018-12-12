Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Doesn't continue winning streak
Mrazek allowed four goals on 29 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old seemed to turn a corner with two terrific starts to open this month, but that came to a crashing halt Tuesday. Mrazek only allowed two goals on the previous 53 shots he faced coming into the night, and still, he has just a .900 save percentage in the last six games. He is 4-5-2 with a .895 save percentage and a 2.56 GAA this season.
