Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Downed in DC
Mrazek turned aside 24 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Capitals.
Washington's last goal was scored into an empty net. The 26-year-old netminder has only lost twice in his last 10 starts, posting a sterling 1.79 GAA and .940 save percentage over that stretch. Mrazek's hot streak has helped carry the 'Canes to the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, but their position is precarious -- the team is only three points up on the ninth-place Jackets with six to play, so they can ill afford for Mrazek to cool down now.
