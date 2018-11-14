Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Drawing close to return
Mrazek (lower body) is on the verge of a return, according to Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports. "He's been feeling better," said the coach. "He hasn't been out there with us yet, but from what I hear, everything is getting real close."
Mrazek hasn't played since he allowed four goals on 25 shots from the Coyotes on Nov. 2. Fortunately for the Hurricanes, Scott Darling --- who has won two of the past three games -- has since returned from an injury of his own. Those of you with shares in Mrazek are advised to wait to see how he looks in his eventual return to practice before activating him for any kind of fantasy contest.
