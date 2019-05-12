Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Draws Game 2 start
Mrazek will guard the net in Sunday's Game 2 road matchup with the Bruins, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Mrazek appeared to be a little rusty in Game 1 -- the 27-year-old hadn't played since April 28 after sustaining a groin injury -- but made some nice saves against a hot Bruins team. Mrazek's four allowed goals and .852 save percentage Thursday were uncharacteristic of the solid postseason he's been having -- the netminder went 5-3-0 before Game 1, posting a 2.22 GAA and .913 save percentage. Mrazek and the Jerks face another tough test Sunday -- Boston has won four straight and average four goals per game over those contests.
More News
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Blitzed by Bruins in return•
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Returning to crease for Game 1•
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Back at practice•
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Not ready for Game 4•
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Takes twirl Wednesday•
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Unavailable for Wednesday's contest•
