Mrazek will patrol the crease for Monday's tilt in Washington, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Mrazek posted a 32-save shutout against the Coyotes on Jan. 10, his first shutout since October. He stopped exactly 25-of-29 shots in each of his first two starts against the Capitals this season while winning one of those. The 27-year-old owns a 2.64 GAA and .905 save percentage on the year.