Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Draws start in Washington
Mrazek will patrol the crease for Monday's tilt in Washington, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Mrazek posted a 32-save shutout against the Coyotes on Jan. 10, his first shutout since October. He stopped exactly 25-of-29 shots in each of his first two starts against the Capitals this season while winning one of those. The 27-year-old owns a 2.64 GAA and .905 save percentage on the year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.