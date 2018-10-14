Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Draws start in Winnipeg
Mrazek will man the crease against the Jets on Sunday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Mrazek will make his first start since Oct. 7 where he was shelled for five goals on just 24 shots against the Rangers despite getting the victory. With Scott Darling (lower body) still without a timetable to return, Mrazek and Curtis McElhinney should continue to split time.
