Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Draws start Saturday
Mrazek will start in goal Saturday afternoon against the visiting Flyers, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Recall that Mrazek had that 17-game regular-season tour with the Flyers following his trade from the Red Wings in 2017-18. He certainly didn't play well enough for Philadelphia to show any interest in extending his contract, but the Czech backstop has fit in nicely with Carolina, as evidenced by his 20-14-3 record (four shutouts), 2.47 GAA and .910 save percentage. Philadelphia ranks ninth in the NHL in road scoring at 3.03 goals per game, so keep that in mind as you consider goalie options for the heavy daily slate.
