Mrazek stopped 35 of 37 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

The Devils didn't make things easy on Mrazek, but plenty of goal support from his Hurricanes teams ensured the victory. The 28-year-old snapped a personal three-game losing streak to improve to 19-15-2 with a 2.72 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 36 appearances. The Hurricanes' next game is Sunday against the Oilers.