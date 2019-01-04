Mrazek pushed aside 33 of 36 shots in Thursday's 5-3 road win over the Flyers.

Mrazek has played well of late, as he's surrendered no more than three goals in a given outing since an off-night against the Habs on Dec.13. Philly scored three unanswered goals in the third period, but Mrazek had been cushioned by a 4-0 lead before Wayne Simmonds opened the scoring for the home team. The Czech goalie is known for his athletism and willingness to challenge skaters outside of the blue paint, and the Hurricanes are permitting the fewest shots on goal of any club (27.9 per game) which generally gives Mrazek plenty of time to get into proper position.