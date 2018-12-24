Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Earns win with solid effort
Mrazek allowing three goals on 30 shots in Sunday's 5-3 victory over the Bruins.
Mrazek coughed up two goals within the first nine minutes of the game but managed to keep things under control as his offense caught fire. His save percentage this season is still a hair under .900 and things won't get much easier with a road showdown in Washington looming on the schedule this Thursday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...