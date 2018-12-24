Mrazek allowing three goals on 30 shots in Sunday's 5-3 victory over the Bruins.

Mrazek coughed up two goals within the first nine minutes of the game but managed to keep things under control as his offense caught fire. His save percentage this season is still a hair under .900 and things won't get much easier with a road showdown in Washington looming on the schedule this Thursday.

