Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Ends team's playoff drought
Mrazek stopped 36 of 37 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Devils.
Mrazek's herculean effort in net coupled with Montreal's loss to the Capitals propelled Carolina to its first playoff berth in a decade. The Czech netminder has played a huge role in ending the drought, going 11-2-0 in his last 13 starts while holding every opponent over that stretch to no more than three goals. Carolina has employed a rotation between Mrazek and Curtis McElhinney throughout the year, but Mrazek should at least get first crack at the cage in the playoffs after Saturday's season finale in Philly.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Back for more against Devils•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Mows down Leafs•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Named starter versus Leafs•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Keeps rolling towards postseason•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Draws start Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Downed in DC•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...