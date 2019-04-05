Mrazek stopped 36 of 37 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Devils.

Mrazek's herculean effort in net coupled with Montreal's loss to the Capitals propelled Carolina to its first playoff berth in a decade. The Czech netminder has played a huge role in ending the drought, going 11-2-0 in his last 13 starts while holding every opponent over that stretch to no more than three goals. Carolina has employed a rotation between Mrazek and Curtis McElhinney throughout the year, but Mrazek should at least get first crack at the cage in the playoffs after Saturday's season finale in Philly.