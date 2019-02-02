Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Excels in first start after break
Mrazek allowed two goals on 25 shots in a 5-2 victory against the Golden Knights on Friday.
The 26-year-old won two of his last four games prior to the All-Star break, but he posted a save percentage below .885 in all four of those contests. Mrazek looked much sharper Friday, and maybe now he's ready to get things going in the second half. He has a lot of work to do to bring his numbers up to a respectable level. He is 11-10-3 with a 2.77 GAA and .895 save percentage this season.
