Mrazek is looking forward to playing in front of Carolina's robust defense.

No team allowed fewer pucks to reach their respective goalies than the Hurricanes last season, as their strong line defenders synced up with a crop of solid two-way defenseman and permitted only 28.9 shots per game. Remember, Mrazek spent six seasons in Detroit -- a club that hasn't experienced a positive goal differential since 2014-15 -- before looking woefully unprepared (.891 save percentage) through 17 games following his trade to Flyers in February of 2018. Initial projections have Mrazek listed as the No. 2 netminder in Raleigh, but Scott Darling was awful based on 13 wins and an .888 save percentage over 43 games last year, and the starting gig could be awarded to the strongest performer in training camp.