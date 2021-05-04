Mrazek (lower body) will patrol the crease during Tuesday's home game versus Chicago, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Mrazek has missed Carolina's last eight games with a lower-body injury, but he's now fully healthy and will get the opportunity to get dialed in during the last week of the regular season before the Hurricanes' first-round playoff series. The 29-year-old netminder will attempt to secure his sixth win of the year in a home matchup with a struggling Blackhawks team that's lost five straight games.