Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Facing Canadiens
Mrazek will guard the goal in Thursday's home opener against Montreal, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Mrazek was rock solid while splitting time with Curtis McElhinney in 2018-19, registering a 23-14-3 record while posting a respectable 2.39 GAA and .914 save percentage in 40 appearances. With McElhinney now in Tampa Bay and James Reimer slotted in as his backup, the former Red Wing could see upwards of 55 starts in 2019-20. Mrazek will look to start the season off on the right foot by picking up his first victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Canadiens club that went 19-18-4 on the road last year.
