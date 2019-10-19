Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Facing Ducks Friday
Mrazek will occupy the road crease in Friday's game in Anaheim, Ducks PA announcer Phil Hulett reports.
Mrazek has been excellent this season with a 1.94 GAA and a .919 save percentage through four starts. He's won each of those games, most recently shutting out the Kings on Tuesday.
