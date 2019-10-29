Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Facing Flames
Mrazek is slated to start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against Calgary, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.
Mrazek was unbeatable in his last start Saturday against Chicago, stopping all 32 shots he faced en route to an impressive 4-0 win. The 27-year-old will look to stay sharp while attempting to pick up his sixth victory of the season in a home matchup with a Flames team that's only averaging 1.71 goals per game on the road this campaign, 28th in the NHL.
