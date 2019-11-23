Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Facing Florida on Saturday
Mrazek will patrol the crease during Saturday's home matchup with the Panthers, Kurt Dusterberg of NHL.com reports.
Mrazek has won three of his last four starts but is coming off a loss in his last appearance, a 5-3 defeat that saw Mrazek allow four goals on 22 shots. Meanwhile, the Panthers have won three straight games and are averaging 3.68 goals per game, tops in the NHL.
