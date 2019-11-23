Mrazek will patrol the crease during Saturday's home matchup with the Panthers, Kurt Dusterberg of NHL.com reports.

Mrazek has won three of his last four starts but is coming off a loss in his last appearance, a 5-3 defeat that saw Mrazek allow four goals on 22 shots. Meanwhile, the Panthers have won three straight games and are averaging 3.68 goals per game, tops in the NHL.