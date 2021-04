Mrazek is slated to start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game versus the Panthers, CardiacCane.com reports.

Mrazek was fantastic in his return from injury Sunday versus the Stars, stopping all 28 shots he faced en route to a 1-0 win and his third shutout of the year. He'll attempt to secure his sixth victory of the season in a tough home matchup with a red-hot Florida squad that's won six straight games.