Mrazek will start in goal against the visiting Red Wings on Thursday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Mrazek has been put to work in five December contests, and the Hurricanes will want to see him in action against the team that took the Czech backstop in the fifth round (141st overall) of the 2010 draft. Detroit ranks no better than 19th in the league on the power play (18.7 percent), shots on goal (28.5) and goals per game (2.8), plus the Wings will start struggling backup Jonathan Bernier to increase the appeal in using Mrazek as a low-cost punt play in DFS contests.