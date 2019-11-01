Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Facing former team
Mrazek will defend the blue paint during Friday's home game against the Red Wings, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Mrazek has been razor sharp recently, picking up back-to-back wins over Chicago and Calgary while posting an exceptional 0.50 GAA and .984 save percentage. He'll look to keep rolling in a home matchup with a Detroit team that's gone 2-4-0 on the road this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.