Mrazek will defend the blue paint during Friday's home game against the Red Wings, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Mrazek has been razor sharp recently, picking up back-to-back wins over Chicago and Calgary while posting an exceptional 0.50 GAA and .984 save percentage. He'll look to keep rolling in a home matchup with a Detroit team that's gone 2-4-0 on the road this season.