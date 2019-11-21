Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Facing Philadelphia
Mrazek will patrol the crease during Thursday's home matchup with the Flyers.
Mrazek has been on a roll recently, stringing together three consecutive victories while posting a respectable .915 save percentage. The 27-year-old netminder will attempt to extend his winning streak to four games in a home matchup with a slumping Philadelphia team that's lost four straight games.
