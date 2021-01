Mrazek is in line to start between the pipes in Saturday's home game against Dallas.

Mrazek was unbeatable in his last start Thursday against Tampa Bay, turning aside all 32 shots he faced en route to a 1-0 victory and his second shutout of the year. The 28-year-old goaltender will try to pick up a second straight win in a tough home matchup with a Stars team that's leading the league with 4.75 goals per game this campaign.