Mrazek will guard the goal during Friday's home clash with the Capitals, NBC Sports Washington reports.

Mrazek was fantastic in his last start Tuesday against the Canadiens, stopping 29 of 30 shots en route to a tidy 3-1 victory. The 27-year-old netminder will attempt to pick up a third straight win in a tough home matchup with a Washington team that's 16-5-1 on the road this year.