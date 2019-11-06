Mrazek turned aside 24 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Flyers.

The 27-year-old made some big stops in the first 40 minutes to keep Carolina in the game, but Mrazek couldn't stem the tide in the third. It's his first regulation loss in five starts, and on the year he's 7-2-1 with a 2.50 GAA and .909 save percentage.