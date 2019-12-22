Mrazek made 18 saves in a 4-2 loss to Florida on Saturday.

The Canes pounded the Panthers' net, but it was clear Chris Driedger had their number. Mrazek wasn't busy and sometimes you can get caught watching, leaving you a bit behind the game. But it's just one match and Mrazek was 3-0-1 in his previous three starts. And it's his first regulation loss in December. He'll be fine.