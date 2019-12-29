Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: First win since Dec. 17
Mrazek made 25 saves Saturday in a 6-4 win over the Capitals.
It was his first win since Dec. 17. James Reimer continues to push him, so expect games to be split relatively evenly until Mrazek resharpens his game.
