Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Forces overtimes but takes loss
Mrazek stopped 18 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Islanders.
Mrazek was better than he was in the preseason, but not good enough to win. The Canes need to stabilize their blue paint, so this was a decent first step. But Mrazek is expected to back up Scott Darling this season. His value will be limited unless he moves up the roster.
