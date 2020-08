Mrazek and the Hurricanes saw Tuesday's Game 1 against the Bruins postponed to 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

With the game between Tampa Bay and Columbus before them set to embark on their fifth overtime, the league was forced to push the second game of the day to Wednesday. Mrazek was expected, but not confirmed to start between the pipes for the game, so it'll be important to look out for confirmation on the Game 1 starter ahead of Wednesday's clash.