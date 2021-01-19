The Predators and Hurricanes contest Tuesday has been postponed. Per the NHL's statement, "The decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts.

As of Monday's protocol list, only Jordan Staal was unavailable, however, it's possible Tuesday's release will provide more clarity. Mrazek and the Hurricanes are currently scheduled to play the Panthers at home Thursday.